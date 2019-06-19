Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta pens cab ride horror in Kolkata; seven held

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, June 19: Seven people were arrested by Kolkata police for allegedly attacking Former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta who was travelling back from a hotel after work late at night on Monday.

Seven accused have been arrested after an FIR was filed against them on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Rahit, Fardin Khan, Sabir Ali, Gani, Imran Ali, Wasim, and Atif Khan.

The complaint was filed by model and actor Ushoshi Sengupta, the driver of her cab had also been assaulted by the accused.

Proving medical negligence mammoth task

Narrating her ordeal on Facebook, the former Miss India stated that she was travelling back from JW Mariott Kolkata when a few bike-borne men stopped the cab forcefully at Exide crossing near Park Circus area of Kolkata and dragged the UBER driver out of the car and started beating him.

"They stopped my car, threw stones and dragged me out and tried to break my phone to delete the video. My colleague jumped out of fear and I started shouting to attract some locals' attention there," her post read.

Seeing his condition, Ushoshi and her colleague stepped out of the cab and screamed for help. She approached a police officer standing nearby and begged him for help. The model also recorded video footage of the assailants abusing the cab driver.

The Miss India winner also wrote in her post that despite several efforts, the police were unwilling to help them out. The story went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday forcing the Kolkata police to lodge an investigation into the matter.

The Kolkata Police said they have initiated an inquiry into the alleged non-registration of FIR.

Month after vandalism, Mamata Banerjee unveils Vidyasagar bust at Kolkata college

"We have taken this incident very seriously and seven persons have been arrested so far. On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, an inquiry regarding the non-registration of FIR has been initiated into this incident, at a very senior level," the Kolkata Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

Ushoshi Sengupta won the Miss India pageant in 2010 and went on to represent the country at Miss Universe 2010. She is also a TEDx speaker and the founder of a weekend festival called Play Fest.