Misguiding the farmers, PM lashes out at opposition for opposing farm bills

New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the farm bills by Lok Sabha are historic. The PM also hit out at the opposition parties for misguiding the farmers.

Farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. They will now have more options and opportunities to sell their produce. I congratulate them on the passage of the bills. It was necessary to bring these to protect them from middlemen. These are a shield for the farmers, the PM also said.

Agriculture bills passed by Lok Sabha are historic, a protection shield for farmers. Those who remained in power for decades trying to mislead farmers, lying to them on the agriculture bills the PM also said.

Farmers are aware and can see who are standing with middlemen and opposing new opportunities for them. My government committed to providing farmers appropriate price through MSP, govt purchase of their produce will continue: No govt has done as much for farmers as NDA in last six years. What govt has done was promised in manifestos of those who ruled country for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said.