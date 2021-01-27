Miscreants shoot Bihar BJP spokesperson amid opposition criticism over rising crime

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Jan 27: Bihar unit BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamsi was shot at by a group of unidentified miscreants in Jamalpur on Wednesday. The police said Shamsi, who is also an Associate Professor, was attacked near Jamalpur College after a dispute with another professor.

The BJP leader has been admitted to a hospital and his statement has also been recorded by the police, said Munger Superintendent of Police.

Republic Day voilence: Security tightened at Red Fort after clashes with farmers

"We were informed that Azfar Shamsi (also an Associate Professor) was shot by two to three men while he was going to his chamber. He is under treatment. His statement has been recorded. He had a dispute with another professor of the college whom we have arrested, he will be questioned," the Munger SP said.

The incident comes at a time when the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has been facing flak from the opposition over law and order situation in the state.

The state government has come under sharp criticism over a high-profile murder case of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh in the state capital earlier this month. The official of the private airlines was gunned down outside his residence in the city on January 12.