Miscreants hurl stones at BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

Diamond Harbour, Dec 10: Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said. Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Earlier, Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding security lapse in the party's national president JP Nadda programme.

On Wednesday, Nadda began a two-day Bengal visit. Today is the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The BJP leader alleged that during Nadda's different engagement in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious lapses on security arrangments, purportedly due to negligence and casual approach of the state's police department.

Ghosh also said that at the party's head office in Kolkata, a mob of over 200 men with sticks and bamboos demonstrated and raised blacks flags.

"Police didn't intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he wrote.