Miscreants did not target AAP MLA Naresh Yadav: Police

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Hours after a shocking firing took place on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh has said that Yadav was not the target of the miscreants who opened fire on Tuesday night.

    In the attack, a party volunteer (Ashok Mann) lost his life.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Speaking to reporters, Southwest Additional DCP said, "So far, the investigation has revealed that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)."

    Reacting to the shocking incident, Yadav said that the incident was "unfortunate".

    "The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. As many as four rounds were fired. The vehicle, in which I was travelling was attacked. I am sure if police inquire properly they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav told reporters.

    Volunteer accompanying AAP MLA Naresh Yadav shot dead in Delhi

    According to reports, Yadav's convoy was attacked while it was passing through the Kishangarh area.

      The AAP MLA, who was accompanied by his party volunteers, was returning from a temple visit from Mehrauli when the incident happened. Naresh Yadav had won from Mehrauli assembly constituency.

      According to the police report, at least seven bullet shells were found at the crime scene and further investigation is underway.

      In the recently concluded Delhi assembly election, AAP won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57. The BJP, on the other side, managed to bag eight seats with a vote share of 38.51 per cent. Meanwhile, the Congress drew a blank for the second time in Delhi election.

