    Miscreants damage pillars at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 2: Following a viral video showing miscreants damaging pillars at Hampi UNESCO World Heritage Site, police inspected the site on Saturday. Activists have expressed anger against the cops and Archeological Survey of India.

    A few unidentified miscreants were caught on camera destroying the pillars of Vishnu temple at the UNESCO world heritage site Hampi.

    This year Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of '52 places to go in 2019' published by The New York Times. The report recommends Hampi as a favoured place, and talks about its archeological monuments, scenic vistas against the Tungabhadra river, and geological rock formations.

    The UNESCO World Heritage Site figures behind Puerto Rico, which has grabbed the top place for its amazing recovery from Hurricane Maria to rebound as a tourist destination.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
