    Miscalculated MVS’s combined power, Fadnavis on Maha MLC poll loss

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 04: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis said that the party underestimated the power of the ruling MVA in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

    Miscalculated MVS’s combined power, Fadnavis on Maha MLC poll loss
    Devendra Fadnavis

    We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties of the MVA. The results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council are not as per our exceptions. We were expecting more seats, but won just one, he also said.

    GHMC elections 2020: Why the new members will be sworn in only after 2 months

    Of the six seats in the council, the BJP won just one. The MVA won four seats while an independent took the remaining seat. The BJP won only at Dhule Nandurbar. The biggest loss for the BJP was at Nagpur, which is the stronghold of the party.

    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
