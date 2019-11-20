  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Misbehaved with women, damaged police vehicle say cops in FIR against JNU students

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: In the FIRs that have been filed in connection with the protests that took place at the JNU, the police had accused some students of misbehaving with women. The FIR further accuses the students of damaging a Gypsy of the area SHO.

    Misbehaved with women, damaged police vehicle say cops in FIR against JNU students

    Lala Ram, the complainant stated that around 2,000 students were led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, vice president, Saket Moon, general secretary Satish Yadav, secretary Mohammad Danish, former JNUSU president Geeta. Kumari and former Vice President Sarika Chaudhary. The police tried to stop them by using barricades. They came to Aurobindo Marg after breaking the barricades and entered into a scuffle with the personnel, Ram also said.

    Govt 'afraid' of any university encouraging free flow of thought: Cong on JNU

    We made an announcement that under Section 144 of the CrPC, they could not protest. They started abusing the staff and pushed the personnel causing injury. Some students even misbehaved with the women personnel, the complainant also said.

    In the second FIR it was alleged that the protestors broke the first set of barricades at the main gate and proceeded towards Baba Gang Nath Marg. The police detained 100 protesters, but the students opted for different routes. Some personnel were injured as the students got into a scuffle with them.

    More JNU PROTESTS News

    Read more about:

    jnu protests fir delhi police section 144

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue