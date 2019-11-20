Misbehaved with women, damaged police vehicle say cops in FIR against JNU students

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: In the FIRs that have been filed in connection with the protests that took place at the JNU, the police had accused some students of misbehaving with women. The FIR further accuses the students of damaging a Gypsy of the area SHO.

Lala Ram, the complainant stated that around 2,000 students were led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, vice president, Saket Moon, general secretary Satish Yadav, secretary Mohammad Danish, former JNUSU president Geeta. Kumari and former Vice President Sarika Chaudhary. The police tried to stop them by using barricades. They came to Aurobindo Marg after breaking the barricades and entered into a scuffle with the personnel, Ram also said.

Govt 'afraid' of any university encouraging free flow of thought: Cong on JNU

We made an announcement that under Section 144 of the CrPC, they could not protest. They started abusing the staff and pushed the personnel causing injury. Some students even misbehaved with the women personnel, the complainant also said.

In the second FIR it was alleged that the protestors broke the first set of barricades at the main gate and proceeded towards Baba Gang Nath Marg. The police detained 100 protesters, but the students opted for different routes. Some personnel were injured as the students got into a scuffle with them.