Minutes before encounter, gangster Vikas Dubey’s car changed

    New Delhi, July 10: Several reports have now surfaced on various social media claiming that the wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was seen in a different car than the one which overturned before the Kanpur encounter.

      According to reports, Dubey was seen travelling in safari car earlier and the vehicle which turtled before the encounter was a TUV300 SUV.

      So far, there have been no answers from the police so as to why was Dubey shifted to another vehicle.

      It was also reported that some of the media vehicles, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am.

      Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

      They said the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the four policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee, an account of events being questioned by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he allegedly masterminded in Kanpur's Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him. Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police late in the evening.

      Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Actually. his car has not overturned, but the government has been saved from turning over the secret."

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
