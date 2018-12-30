  • search
    Minor rapes minor in Jharkhand

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jamshedpur, Dec 30: A minor boy allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Bagbera area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

    The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12, and the girl's grandparents registered a complaint on Sunday, they said.

    Minor rapes minor in Jharkhand
    Representational Image

    A case has been registered against the boy and he has been forwarded to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board, said Pushpa Rani Tirkey, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, East Singhbhum.

    Also Read | Cabinet approves amendment in POCSO Act, death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on minors

    "We are awaiting the medical report of the victim, which was conducted on Thursday," Deputy Superintendent of Police (L/O) Alok Ranjan said.

    Further investigation into the incident is underway, the DSP said.

    Sunday, December 30, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
