Minor girl seven months pregnant after being repeatedly raped by father

Rupnagar (Punjab), Dec 21: In a shocking incident, a man had allegedly been repeatedly raping his 17-year-old daughter along with his friend and the minor girl is now seven months pregnant.

The victim was living with her father in a village near Rupnagar, Punjab.

A 17-year-old girl was found pregnant after being repeatedly raped allegedly by her father and his friend here, police said, adding that both the accused were booked Friday.

According to police, her father and one of his friends, who was living with them, raped her repeatedly.

The police were informed about the girl's pregnancy by a women and child organisation. The police got the girl medically examined and booked the father and his friend under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said a PTI report.

The girl is seven months pregnant, Bharat Bhushan, SHO, Rupnagar civil lines police station, said.

Both the accused have been booked and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs