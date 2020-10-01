Minor girl raped in Bulandshahr

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bulandshahr, Oct 01: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday night, the girl's father submitted a complaint in this regard, alleging that his 14-year-old daughter was raped by their neighbour Rizwan (20) on Tuesday night.

The victim is undergoing medical treatment. A report has been lodged against the accused and efforts are on to nab him. The accused will be taken into custody soon, police said.