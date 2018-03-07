Minor girl gangraped by six in Bulandshahr, video made on gunpoint

Six persons have allegedly raped a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Not only did the accused carryout the heinous act, they also shot the video of the rape on gunpoint, said reports.

The victim, a class 9th student, said that the perpetrators threatened her that they would kill her brother if she told about the incident to anyone. They also threatened to post the video of rape on the social media.

The incident took place on March 6 when the girl had gone to her friend's place to take some study material. The accused are said to have kidnapped the girl and taken her to a farm where they raped her.

"I was going to my friend's house when this incident took place. 6 boys raped me and made a video of the act on gunpoint. They told me if I reported or told anyone about the incident, they would kill my younger brother. I know these perpetrators," news agency ANI quoted the victim as saying.

Two of the six accused in this case have been arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

OneIndia News

