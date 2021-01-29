Minor blast near Israeli Embassy in New Delhii, area cordoned off

New Delhi, Jan 29: A blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, a fire service official said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Some cars were damaged in the blast. "The mirrors of two to three cars are broken.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," the official said. The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away. The embassy is on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The blast took place on the pavement outside the embassy building and that the windscreens of four or five cars parked nearby were damaged, the police said.

There is heavy deployment of police and the Abdul Kalam road has been cordoned off.

According to police,''A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam road near Jindal house. No injury to any person, nor any damage to property except window panes of 3 cars. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create sensation.''

The NSG and NIA forensic team is rushing to the spot. Entire area has been cordoned off

Investigations are on.