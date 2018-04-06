Ministry of Defence official website hacked; Nirmala Sitharaman says 'action initiated'

The official website of Ministry of Defence website has been hacked on Friday. The website shows Chinese characters on the home page which meant 'meditation'.

The website shows an error message saying,''The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later.''

Following the incident, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted,''Issue with the MoD website ( http://mod.nic.in ) has been taken note of. Appropriate action has been initiated.''

Issue with the MoD website ( https://t.co/JJawys4yoB ) has been taken note of. Appropriate action has been initiated. @nsitharaman — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) April 6, 2018

Last month, the Indian Army released a video about Chinese hackers and urged citizens to use messaging app WhatsApp safely. The Army had also warned soldiers posted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against using a host of apps, including WhatsApp.

More than 700 central and state government agency websites have been hacked in the past 4 years.

