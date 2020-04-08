  • search
    Ministries prep for scenario in case of partial exit from lockdown

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Several ministries and departments are prepping for scenario where there could be a partial exit from the lockdown. This means some economic activity relating to manufacturing and logistics could be allowed, officials said.

    While the government is yet to take a decision on whether or not to extend the lockdown, various ministries have stared preparing for the eventuality, following a directive by the Prime Minister asking them to prepare a list of 10 major decisions and 10 priority areas of focus once the lockdown ends.

    Officials tell OneIndia that there is a remote chance of the lockdown being lifted. This is being the number of coronavirus related cases are increasing. However essential economic activity cannot be held back for too long. The officer also said that shutting down the economy for too long will make its recovery difficult. However it is also important to ensure that there is no stage-III of the infection.

    Centre inclined towards prolonging lockdown restrictions

    The challenge now is to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of essential goods, especially food, medical items and medicines.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
