    Punjab ministers who will not ensure victory will be dropped: Amarinder Singh

    Chandigarh, Apr 24: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday warned that ministers and MLAs will have to pay the price if they do not ensure the victory of the Congress candidates in their constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.

    File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

    The decision has been taken by the Congress high command, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, to accelerate the momentum for achieving the party's Mission 13 in the state in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Amarinder said.

    "Incumbent Ministers in Punjab who do not succeed in ensuring a victory for the Congress, specially from the constituencies they represent, will be dropped from the cabinet. In the case of Congress MLAs, it has been decided that those who fail to perform in their constituencies will not be considered for ticket in the next Assembly elections," a diktat from the Congress high command to the Congress leaders said.

    Currently, of the 13 seats in Punjab, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have sitting MPs on four each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance has five. Voting in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held in the last and seventh phase, on 19 May. Results will be announced on May 23.

    Read more about:

    capt amarinder singh lok sabha elections 2019 congress punjab

