English

Ministerial powers for Governor’s advisers in J&K

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Governor of Kashmir, N N Vohra has allocated departments to his advisers. They would exercise ministerial powers by heading the respective departments they have been allocated.

    The Governor had appointed B B Vyas and K Vijay Kumar as advisers after the President's rule was imposed in the state. The Governor who is in charge of the state has been holding a series of meetings with officials as well as the security forces.

    Ministerial powers for Governor’s advisers in J&K
    Governor of Kashmir, N N Vohra

    The departments allocated to B B Vyas are: Planning & Development, Finance, Law, GAD, Housing and Urban Development, ARI & Trainings, Rural Development, Ladakh Affairs, Estates, Civil Aviation, PWD, PDD, PHE & IFC, Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries and Commerce, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Cooperatives.

    For VIjay Kumar, the departments allocated are: Home, Youth Service and Sports, Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Tribal Affairs, Forests, Hospitality and Protocol, CAPD, Information, Labour& Employment, School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Health and Medical Education, Science and Technology, Tourism, Culture, Information Technology, Social Welfare.

    The order from Raj Bhavan states that the advisers shall identify the items of work and matters, other than delegated to administrative secretaries, which shall be put to them for decision, approval or information and notify the same through issue of standing orders(s), copies of which shall be sent to the Governor.

    Read more about:

    nn vohra ministerial jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue