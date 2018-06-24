Ministerial powers for Governor’s advisers in J&K

Governor of Kashmir, N N Vohra has allocated departments to his advisers. They would exercise ministerial powers by heading the respective departments they have been allocated.

The Governor had appointed B B Vyas and K Vijay Kumar as advisers after the President's rule was imposed in the state. The Governor who is in charge of the state has been holding a series of meetings with officials as well as the security forces.

The departments allocated to B B Vyas are: Planning & Development, Finance, Law, GAD, Housing and Urban Development, ARI & Trainings, Rural Development, Ladakh Affairs, Estates, Civil Aviation, PWD, PDD, PHE & IFC, Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries and Commerce, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Cooperatives.

For VIjay Kumar, the departments allocated are: Home, Youth Service and Sports, Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Tribal Affairs, Forests, Hospitality and Protocol, CAPD, Information, Labour& Employment, School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Health and Medical Education, Science and Technology, Tourism, Culture, Information Technology, Social Welfare.

The order from Raj Bhavan states that the advisers shall identify the items of work and matters, other than delegated to administrative secretaries, which shall be put to them for decision, approval or information and notify the same through issue of standing orders(s), copies of which shall be sent to the Governor.

