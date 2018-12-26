Minimum wage to be implemented for every sector, Rs 10 lakh penalty for not adhering to it

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 26: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has recommended making minimum wage compulsory for workers of all sectors. Whether the sector is recognised by the government or not, or if it is organised or unorganised, the minimum wage code must be enforced, the recommendation says, as per reports.

    Not adhering to paying minimum wages can attract a penalty of upto Rs 10 lakh. The workers should not be forced to work for more than 8 hours even it is urgent work.

    Experienced and a fresher cannot be given same wages. The experience must be taken into account, the recommendation says, as per Money Bhaskar report. The minimum wage would be revised every 5 years.

    The labour code on wages proposes making minimum wage a statutory right for all workers. It empowers the Centre to set benchmark minimum wages for different regions across the country.

    Labour ministry said the code on wages and the one on operational safety, health and working conditions (OSH) would be approved by the Cabinet this week, following which the two would be immediately introduced in Parliament for discussion and passage.

