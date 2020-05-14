  • search
    Minimum wage for workers hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day: FM Sitharaman

    New Delhi, May 14: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the govenment aims to make minimum wages applicable to all workers, which is now only applicable to 30 per cent of workers.

    The government aims for universal right to minimum wages and wants to remove regional disparity through a national floor wage.

    Representational Image

    While making the announcement, Sitharaman said that minimum wage for workers have been hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day.

    The finance minister further said, that the Rs 10,000 crore has been spent in the last two months on creating 14.62 crore man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) to help migrant workers.

    Announcing the second tranche of economic stimulus package, the work has been offered to 2.33 crore wage seekers till May 13. About 40-50 per cent more persons have been enrolled as compared to May last year, she said.

    On reforms in pipeline, she said the government is for universal right to minimum wages and wants to remove regional disparity through a national floor wage.

