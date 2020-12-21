YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Minimum temperature in Delhi rises to 5.5 degrees Celsius; Air quality 'very poor'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The minimum temprature in Delhi rose slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius on Monday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. "This a fast-moving Western Disturbance (WD) and it will withdraw on Tuesday. Thereafter, the temperatures are expected to drop again," Mahesh Palawat, an expert at a private forecasting agency, said.

    Air quality

    He further said that the WD will lead to a light to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, he said.

    According to the India Meteorological Department, a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on Monday morning as against 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest this season so far.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 333 fatalities in last 24 hours

    It has predicted cold wave conditions at some place in the city from December 23 to December 26. Moderate to dense fog is also predicted during the period, it said.

    For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

    However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria are fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi delhi air pollution

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X