Minimum temperature in Delhi dips to 7 degree Celsius; Further drop likely

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at seven degrees Celsius on Monday and is likely to drop further as cold winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas continued to sweep the plains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is likely to drop to five to six degrees Celsius by January 14.

    The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

    It can be seen that Delhi has registered above-normal minimum temperatures since January 3 as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive western disturbances.

    Delhi's minimum temperature had settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 10.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.

      The cloud cover over the national capital has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far, the official said.

      Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 12:34 [IST]
