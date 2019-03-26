Minimum Income Guarantee will increase Congress tally, say people

Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, March 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that 20% of the poorest families in the country would be annually given Rs. 72,000 each under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) or minimum income guarantee, if his party was voted to power.

He termed the NYAY as a surgical strike on poverty and said the scheme will benefit 5 crore poor families and 25 crore individuals directly.

One India talked to some common Indians to know about their views on the NYAY. Though they do not believe on the feasibility of the Minimum Income Guarantee promise but admit that it will improve Congress ' tally in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Anshu Ahuja, marketing executive of a textile company and a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says that Rahul Gandhi is hoodwinking poor as his grandmother late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to do.

The announcement made by Rahul Gandhi is a desperate attempt to win as many seats as possible in the Lok Sabha elections. His grandmother Indira Gandhi gave Garibi Hatao (eradicate poverty) slogan and rode to the power but did nothing for the poor. Now, Rahul Gandhi has come up with this Minimum Income Guarantee, which is nothing but old wine in a new bottle, says Ahuja.

When asked how the poor are going to respond, he hesitantly accepts that this poll promise is likely to benefit the Congress.

Ironical part is that when poor of our country trade their votes in lieu of country liquor then there is no guarantee that they will not vote for the Congress for Minimum Income Guarantee. The Congress may improve its tally but will not be able to form the next government. The next Prime Minister will be Narendra Modi, the marketing executive tells this scribe at Connaught Place.

Amit Sharma, Eastern Zone Sales Head (Dairy) of a very big private company, says Congress' move is impractical, but it will attract votes of poor.

Rahul Gandhi has made a poll promise that sounds good but he should have given a blueprint that how his government would arrange over three lakh crore rupees to fulfill the promise if the Congress comes to power, says Sharma.

He also said that despite being an impractical poll promise, the Congress will be benefitted politically.

When many poor people of our country cast vote after taking money from candidates then there is no doubt that they will vote for the Congress for Rs. 6000 monthly income, Sharma tells One India.

Akbar Ali, an autorickshaw driver, tells this scribe that a law must be enacted in the country to prevent politicians and political parties from making false poll promises.

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs. 15 lakh to every Indian nor Congress government will be able to give Rs. 6000 per month to every poor. It is in the interest of the political parties that the poor remain poor. If the poor become affluent then whom will these politicians befool? India must have a law against false and impractical poll promises. Those who come to power after making false promises should be sent to jail if they fail to fulfill those promises, says agitated Ali.

An insurance agent Pradeep (name changed) equates Rahul's Minimum Income Guarantee with selling the insurance policy.

I often misguide and hide some facts in order to sell an insurance policy, particularly to uneducated low-income group. When the customer purchases insurance policy then he/she comes to know about different riders and they generally crib but are not able to do anything. Rahul is also trying to sell a kind of insurance policy. If Congress comes to power then the poor will come to know about different riders of Rahul's Minimum Income Guarantee, says the insurance agent on the condition of anonymity.

He also says that many poor people will buy Rahul 's insurance policy, and if Congress is voted to power then they will only crib because then the media will not have time and desire to highlight how the poor were cheated.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is also being trolled by people, mostly Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, after the Congress party tweeted a video clip wherein Rahul Gandhi is seen making the announcement of Minimum Income Guarantee at a press conference in New Delhi.

Please stop your rant of #GaribiHatao. This nation's garibi (poverty) is your #RojiRoti (Bread and Butter). #MinimumIncomeGuarantee nahi #FinalDesperateAttempt hai ye (This is not Minimum Income Guaratnee but Final Desperate Attempt to win elections), tweeted @neuralamit.

Another twitter user @jaswanttak mockingly said, Rahul Gandhi jee if your promise is taken as a genuine one then also yearly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore would be needed to extend minimum support to 5 crore families. It seems you have finally invented the machine to make gold from potatoes.

It is notable that an edited 20-second video clip of Rahul Gandhi had gone viral in 2017 on social media in which the Congress President is heard saying that he knows of a machine that if fed potato, will give gold in return.

Later the full video was released in which it was evident that Rahul had made potato and gold remark while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made false promises to the people of Gujarat.