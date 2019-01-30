  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Minimum income guarantee: Have started work on it says Gehlot

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 30: Welcoming Congress president Rahul Gandhi's announcement of minimum income guarantee to poor, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he has already started preparations about the scheme.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    Gehlot said that the country is capable of providing such a guarantee to its citizens.

    "This is a historic announcement. I have started preparations from today that how this scheme can be implemented, how this should be implemented and what model should be there for the implementation," Gehlot told reporters here.

    Also Read | Rajasthan assembly polls: Only 5 won with more than 30 per cent margin

    He said that the governments formed by the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are fulfilling the promises made by Gandhi ahead of the state polls.

    "Whatever promises he made during assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, we are fulfilling them, be it farm loan waiver or allowance to unemployed youths. The announcement of minimum income by Gandhi is historic," he said.

    "Everything is possible if a government has willpower," he added.

    Gandhi Monday promised his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor person if it comes to power at the Centre, echoing the 'Garibi Hatao' ('Remove Poverty') slogan coined by his grandmother Indira Gandhi during the 1971 general elections that she won.

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot income rajasthan

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue