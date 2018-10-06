15 killed, 19 injured after minibus falls into deep gorge at Kela Moth

Srinagar, Oct 6: At least 15 people died and 19 others injured in the accident where a minibus fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday. The minibus was on its way from Banihal to Ramban.

"Bodies of 15 people were retrieved from the accident site. Of the 17 injured, the condition of 10 were stated to be critical and they have been airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan, told PTI.

Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DC Ramban, said, "Rescue team reached the site of the accident immediately and injured were taken to the hospital. Rs50,000 rewarded to Red Cross Society for their nice rescue work. Compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the family of deceased and Rs. 50,000 for injured sanctioned."

Last month, at least 17 passengers were killed and 16 more injured when a minibus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district. The accident had occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the minibus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed.

More details awaited.