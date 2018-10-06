  • search

15 killed, 19 injured after minibus falls into deep gorge at Kela Moth

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Oct 6: At least 15 people died and 19 others injured in the accident where a minibus fell into a deep gorge at Kela Moth on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday. The minibus was on its way from Banihal to Ramban.

    Minibus falls into deep gorge at Kela Moth. Courtesy: ANI news

    "Bodies of 15 people were retrieved from the accident site. Of the 17 injured, the condition of 10 were stated to be critical and they have been airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan, told PTI.

    Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DC Ramban, said, "Rescue team reached the site of the accident immediately and injured were taken to the hospital. Rs50,000 rewarded to Red Cross Society for their nice rescue work. Compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the family of deceased and Rs. 50,000 for injured sanctioned." 

    Last month, at least 17 passengers were killed and 16 more injured when a minibus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district. The accident had occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the minibus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    srinagar jammu and kashmir

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue