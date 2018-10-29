Mini surgical strikes: India hits Pak army HQ alone LoC

New Delhi, Oct, 29: The Indian Army has hit the Pakistan army's administrative headquarters along the Line of Control. This was done in retaliation to Pakistan mortar shelling at Poonch and Jhallas on October 23.

In a note titled Indian Army signals Pak, the army said in response to Pak army's firing of stray shells on Poonch and Jhallas on October 23 2018, the Indian Army sent a strong signal by firing at the Pakistan Army administrative headquarters. The residents of the border villages also reported that they could see smoke emanating.

Indian Army has exercised maximum restrain inspite of continuous provocation by the Pakistan Army. The Indian Army has avoided targeting or harassing civilians in Pakistan towns close to the LoC areas like Hajira.

It may be recalled that India had undertaken surgical strikes in September 2016 aimed at hitting terrorist launchpads across the LoC in retaliation to the strikes at Uri and Nagrota.

The pressure on the Pakistan Army was kept along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts by the Indian Army. It may recalled that the Pakistan Army suffered more than 139 casualties in the sector in 2017 and half the number in 2018 until May. Pakistan was forced to request for a ceasefire in the face of the mounting casualties.