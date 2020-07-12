  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mini Covid-19 hotspot: 18 personnel at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan test positive

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 12: Eighteen personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic body official said on Sunday.

    Mini Covid-19 hotspot: 18 personnel at Mumbais Raj Bhavan test positive

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure, another official said. Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said.

    Among those who tested positive are senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases.

    The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue