Mini Covid-19 hotspot: 18 personnel at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan test positive

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, July 12: Eighteen personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic body official said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure, another official said. Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said.

Among those who tested positive are senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases.

The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district.