Mind being controlled by Chinese technology, says man who tried to enter NSA’s residence

New Delhi, Feb 17: On Wednesday a man was caught while trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. In his explanation, the 43 year old Shaktidhar Reddy from Bengaluru said that he believed that his mind and body are being controlled by some technology that is used by China and the US.

Following the arrest of the man, the Delhi Police Special Cell questioned him and sent a report to the Home Ministry.

In the report, the police said that the suspect exhibited behaviour consistent with mental instability. He seems to believe that his mind and body are being controlled by someone using some technology that is mostly used by China and the US, the report also said.

He is also said to have disclosed that he had tried to meet several officials and organisations to discuss the situation. He is said to have told the police that he had once complained to the Bengaluru police commissioner and the matter was inquired by a senior officer.

The accused came to Delhi on February 13 and checked into a hotel in Noida. He then rented an XUV 300 which he used to ram into the main gate of the NSA's residence at around 8 am on Wednesday. The NSA has the highest grade Z-plus security. Following the incident the Home Ministry reviewed the security detail.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:17 [IST]