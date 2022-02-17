YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mind being controlled by Chinese technology, says man who tried to enter NSA’s residence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 17: On Wednesday a man was caught while trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. In his explanation, the 43 year old Shaktidhar Reddy from Bengaluru said that he believed that his mind and body are being controlled by some technology that is used by China and the US.

    Security outside of Ajit Doval residence at Janpath road in New Delhi
    Security outside of Ajit Doval residence at Janpath road in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Following the arrest of the man, the Delhi Police Special Cell questioned him and sent a report to the Home Ministry.

    In the report, the police said that the suspect exhibited behaviour consistent with mental instability. He seems to believe that his mind and body are being controlled by someone using some technology that is mostly used by China and the US, the report also said.

    He is also said to have disclosed that he had tried to meet several officials and organisations to discuss the situation. He is said to have told the police that he had once complained to the Bengaluru police commissioner and the matter was inquired by a senior officer.

    The accused came to Delhi on February 13 and checked into a hotel in Noida. He then rented an XUV 300 which he used to ram into the main gate of the NSA's residence at around 8 am on Wednesday. The NSA has the highest grade Z-plus security. Following the incident the Home Ministry reviewed the security detail.

    More AJIT DOVAL News  

    Read more about:

    ajit doval national security adviser

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X