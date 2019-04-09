  • search
    As election day nears, millions to travel from Telangana to Andhra, bus fares hit the sky

    Bengaluru, Apr 09: Passengers from various parts of Telangana will be travelling to different parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days as the world's largest electoral exercise begins.

    Million electors to travel from Telangana to Andhra for voting, bus fares hit the sky

    It is reported that at least million voters belonging to Andhra Pradesh, mostly settled in Hyderabad or neighbouring areas, would be leaving to exercise their franchise on April 11.

    Meanwhile, bus fares between Hyderabad and various towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh have doubled as a large number of people from the city are expected to travel to the neighbouring state.

    Since polls will be held in AP and Telangana on the same day this time unlike previous occasions there is a possibility that voting percentage in Hyderabad will take a further dip as many voters from AP who have multiple registrations will be travelling to their native places to cast their vote.

    Trains from Hyderabad to different parts of Andhra Pradesh were booked well in advance. The South Central Railway announced running of 53 special trains from Hyderabad to different parts like Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Narsapur, Tirupati and Kakinada.

    Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 2:19 [IST]
