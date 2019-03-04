Over 250 killed in Balakot air strike, claims Amit Shah; Cong accuses BJP of 'milking' IAF action

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said over 250 terrorists were killed in the airstrike executed by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-E-Mohammad camp in Balakot on February 26. Shah is the first leader of the ruling party to put out a figure on record amid questions raised by the opposition.

"After Pulwama attack, everyone thought surgical strike can't be done this time..now what will happen?... At that time Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government did an airstrike on the 13th day and killed more than 250 terrorists without any harm on our side," Shah said.

Multiple media reports, quoting unidentified officials, had pegged the number of casualties at over 300-350. The Indian Air Force, however, has refused to give any number officially, and said it would be premature to give an estimate.

The Indian Air Force said there was evidence that its jets had hit their intended targets but that it was premature to assess casualties.

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari accused Amit Shah on Monday of using India's airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed for political gain, pointing to the BJP president's claim that more that 250 terrorists were killed in the operation.

Manish Tiwari referred to the IAF's description of what unfolded in Balakot when he asked, of Amit Shah's remarks: "Is this not milking airstrikes for politics?"

Kapil Sibal, also a former Congress minister, asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guilty of "politicising terror", pointing to foreign media reports saying there was no proof that terrorists were killed in Balakot.

On February 28, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the government to spell out "details" of the exact place where the air raid was carried out and the casualties inflicted, stating that international media claimed that there was no damage in the strike.

PM Modi had also hit out at the opposition at his rally in Bihar on Sunday, saying "instead of boosting the morale of the forces, they are doing everything to make the enemy happy".

On February 26, the anti-terror operations carried out by the IAF targeted camps of dreaded terror outfit-Jaish-e-Mohammed-in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.