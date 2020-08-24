YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Congress President
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Military option to deal with Chinese transgressions on if talks fail: Bipin Rawat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has said that India is open to opt for a military option to tackle the transgressions by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Ladakh but will be exercised only if talks between the two armies fail.

    Bipin Rawat
    Bipin Rawat

    "The military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh is on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail," Rawat told reporters.

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are reviewing all options to restore status quo ante in Ladakh, he said.

    Follow up to WMCC, India-China military commanders set to meet

    The statement comes in the wake of the assessment by the Army that the Chinese military was not serious about the resolution of the border conflict in eastern Ladakh.

    There has been a stalemate in the military talks as the Indian Army was strongly insisting that the Chinese side must restore the status quo ante of April this year to resolve the over three-month-old row.

    The Indian Army has clearly stated to the Chinese People's Liberation Army that "shifting" of the Line of Actual Control was not acceptable to it, the sources said, adding that the Chinese military was now desperately attempting to give "ex post facto strategic meaning" to its actions in eastern Ladakh.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china bipin rawat

    Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X