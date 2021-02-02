Military coup in Myanmar: India issues advisory to Indian citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 02: In the aftermath of coup in Myanmar, Indian embassy in the country issued advisory to its citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel and take due precautions. Air India flight on Yangon-New Delhi sector has also been rescheduled.

Myanmar's military on Monday seized power after detaining de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top members of her governing party, triggering an avalanche of condemnation and a demand for the restoration of democracy in the coup-prone country from leaders and organisations across the world.

UNSC to hold emergency meet on Myanmar, following military coup

The announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV came after an earlier declaration that because national stability was in jeopardy, all government functions would be transferred to military chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

Rahul Gandhi slams centre on Farmer protest, says 'Build bridges, not walls'| Oneindia News

It was also announced that the military had taken control of the country for one year and Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media.