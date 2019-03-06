Military action over for now says India, but will move against JeM internationally

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 06: India has signalled that the military action is over for now and the prime focus would be on listing the Jaish-e-Mohammad and its chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

    Maulana Masood Azhar

    India has reached out to the members of the United Nations Security Council and have shared excerpts from the dossier prepared in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. India says that the excerpts would be shared by the respective members with their governments.

    While signalling that military for now is over, India however added that all options would be available in case of another terror strike.

    Sources also said that India has shared with the US the evidence of use of F-16 fighter jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat and was confident that the US is investigating the matter.

    Since Balakot strike, India is trying to build maximum pressure on Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, sources said.

    Pakistan has gone to all countries seeking mediation but there is greater understanding of India's position, sources said, adding India has told the international community that it is not an India-Pakistan issue, but about terrorism.

    If Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar gets banned by the UN, Pakistan will get into a difficult situation as he has been residing there as per the Pakistan foreign minister's admission.

    Sources had said on Monday the Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

    Pakistan had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of military installations in Kashmir on February 27.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 9:24 [IST]
