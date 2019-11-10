Milind Deora vs Sanjay Nirupam on Maharashtra govt formation

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 10: It was Congress vs Congress over government formation in Maharashtra with Milind Deora expecting Governor's invite for second largest NCP-Congress alliance while Sanjay Nirupam saying it was impossible.

"Maharashtra's governor should invite NCP-Congress to form the government now that BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so," Milind Deora, former Mumbai Congress president, tweeted.

Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state.

Countering Deora's view, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam clarified that Congress won't form an alliance with Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra.

"In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances.That will be a disastrous move for the party," Sanjay Nirupam tweeted.

NCP talks about 'alternative government'

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said that his party and the Congress will try to form an "alternative government" if BJP and Sena do not. "We have called a meeting of all our MLAs on November 12 to discuss the political situation in the state," he told ANI.

On Saturday, Malik said his party will vote against the BJP on the floor of the house. "The governor has initiated the process late," he had added. "He should have done it earlier."

BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock.

A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state. In the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut earlier said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145.