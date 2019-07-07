Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 07: Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora tendered his resignation from his post. He has also proposed a three member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

A statement issued by his office on Sunday said taking on the BJP-Shiv Sena and negating the impact of Vanchit Aghadi is a challenge for the Congress in Maharashtra.

He recommended setting up of a provisional collective leadership comprising three senior Congress leaders to oversee the city party unit till the Maharashtra Assembly polls which are due later this year.

Deora expressed his desire to quit shortly after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

"The same has been conveyed to All India Congress Committee general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal," the statement said.

When contacted, Milind Deora said political realities have changed since the Lok Sabha results. "We all will have to get ready for roles that these times demand," he said.

Milind Deora was appointed the president of the Mumbai Congress on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

"I had accepted MRCC presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

"I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to playing a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress," Deora said.

Milind Deora contested the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-South constituency but lost to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant.