  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 07: Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora tendered his resignation from his post. He has also proposed a three member panel to lead Mumbai Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

    A statement issued by his office on Sunday said taking on the BJP-Shiv Sena and negating the impact of Vanchit Aghadi is a challenge for the Congress in Maharashtra.

    Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress president
    Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora

    He recommended setting up of a provisional collective leadership comprising three senior Congress leaders to oversee the city party unit till the Maharashtra Assembly polls which are due later this year.

    Amid crisis in Congress, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns

    Deora expressed his desire to quit shortly after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

    "The same has been conveyed to All India Congress Committee general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal," the statement said.

    When contacted, Milind Deora said political realities have changed since the Lok Sabha results. "We all will have to get ready for roles that these times demand," he said.

    Milind Deora was appointed the president of the Mumbai Congress on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

    "I had accepted MRCC presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi," he said.

    Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on May 25, two days after results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

    "I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to playing a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress," Deora said.

    Milind Deora contested the Lok Sabha poll from Mumbai-South constituency but lost to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai congress president

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue