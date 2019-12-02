For Quick Alerts
Mild earthquake jolts Myanmar-India Border region
New Delhi, Dec 02: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region on Monday at around 06:42 am.
There was no loss of life reported.
Earlier, a magnitude of 5.3 tremors jolted Nepal on November 19, strong quakes were felt in Delhi-NCR including some parts of North India.
Reportedly, tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad and parts of Uttarakhand.