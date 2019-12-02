  • search
    Mild earthquake jolts Myanmar-India Border region

    New Delhi, Dec 02: A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region on Monday at around 06:42 am.

    There was no loss of life reported.

    Mild earthquake jolts Myanmar-India Border region

    Earlier, a magnitute of 5.3 tremor jolted Nepal on November 19, strong quakes were felt in Delhi-NCR including some parts of North India.

    Albania earthquake: Death toll stands at 50

    Reportedly, tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad and parts of Uttarakhand.

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 8:43 [IST]
