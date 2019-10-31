  • search
Trending Union Territories Ladakh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Tezgam Express
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mild earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh today

    By
    |

    Shimla, Oct 31: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh at 12: 44 pm on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    No casualty has been reported so far.

    On Tuesday, another earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The tremblor jolted areas around near Chamba.

    Earthquake of this intensity is generally not considered severe and has less potential to cause damage.

    3.1 earthquake jolts parts of Himachal Pradesh

    On October 26, Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter depth of 5 km from the surface.

    More EARTHQUAKES News

    Read more about:

    earthquakes

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue