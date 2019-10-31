Mild earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh today

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Shimla, Oct 31: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh at 12: 44 pm on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

On Tuesday, another earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The tremblor jolted areas around near Chamba.

Earthquake of this intensity is generally not considered severe and has less potential to cause damage.

On October 26, Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter depth of 5 km from the surface.