Mild earthquake in several parts of West Bengal

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 03: Mild earthquake tremors felt in several parts of West Bengal on Saturday evening at around 4:30pm. The tremors were felt in the district of West Midnapur, East Midnapur, Howrah and Kolkata. No casualties has been reported so far.

The magnitude of the earthquake and it's epicentre is not yet disclosed by the Meteorological Department.

Earlier, earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 hit Bankura district of West Bengal in May this year. The tremors were felt in the district at around 10:39 am, it added. The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east.