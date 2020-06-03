Mild earthquake hits Gautam Buddha Nagar, epicentre in Greater Noida

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 03: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday night, a central government agency said.

The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.42 pm at a depth of 4 km, it added.

On May 30, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake had hit Haryana's Rohtak, around 65 km from Delhi, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km and two earthquakes had hit Delhi on two consecutive days on April 13 and 12.

Twitter was quick to react on the quake. Some even related the phenomenon with the ongoing issues in the country, especially the novel coronavirus and cyclones.

These frequent EARTHQUAKES 🌍 & CYCLONES 🌀 happening again & again not a good sign something big is on its way let's not hope so #Earthquakes#Cyclones #Nature — STAY HOME STAY SAFE 🏡 (@NITIN81IN) June 3, 2020

COVID

CYCLONES

EARTHQUAKE

ANIMAL KILLING

ACT OF RACISM

POLICE BRUTALITY

STUPIDITY

WORLD LEADERS

WORST OF POLICIES



WHAT ELSE 2020??? — thatcoffeebean (@AashimaBhutani) June 3, 2020

These mild earthquakes can lead to a bigger one God save us — Jatinder Singh Bhatia (@Jsb13818787) June 3, 2020