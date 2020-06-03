  • search
    Mild earthquake hits Gautam Buddha Nagar, epicenter in Greater Noida

    New Delhi, June 03: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday night, a central government agency said.

    The epicentre of the quake was 19 km southeast of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said.

    Representational Image
    The earthquake occurred at 10.42 pm at a depth of 4 km, it added.

    On May 30, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake had hit Haryana's Rohtak, around 65 km from Delhi, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km and two earthquakes had hit Delhi on two consecutive days on April 13 and 12.

    Twitter was quick to react on the quake. Some even related the phenomenon with the ongoing issues in the country, especially the novel coronaviurs and cyclones.

