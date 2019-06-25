Mike Pompeo in India today ahead of Modi-Trump meeting on G20 sidelines

New Delhi, June 25: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in India today for talks with government leaders over a growing list of trade and investment issues that have cast a shadow over ties between the two big democracies.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of heightened trade tensions between the countries, both of which are trying to promote domestic manufacturing. Pompeo, who will meet his new counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday, is expected to lay the ground for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the week at a G20 meeting in Japan.

Pompeo's visit comes amid soaring tensions between US and Iran with Trump on Monday imposing fresh sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a string of military chiefs.

The trade wars between the two countries has impacted several countries including India as the US last year, had reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The recent drone attack on the oil tanker in the Gulf, which the US blamed Iran for, had once again left the oil markets in a lurch.

H-1B visa on agenda

The Trump administration has tightened the noose on firms violating H-1B visa rules. President Donald Trump has himself accused many IT companies of abusing the work visas to deny jobs to American workers.

Two years ago, Trump signed the Buy American and Hire American executive order, which seeks to create higher wages and employment rates for US workers and to protect their economic interests by rigorously enforcing and administering our immigration laws.

It directed the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with other agencies, to advance policies to help ensure H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid beneficiaries.

The H-1B visa programme is the main vehicle through which US employers can sponsor skilled foreign workers for admission.