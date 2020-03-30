  • search
    Migrants in UP get a ‘chemical bath:’ Inquiry ordered

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Bareilly administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered an inquiry after a group of migrant workers were made to squat on the road and then sprayed with chlorine mixed water on Monday.

    A video surfaced on Twitter showing the migrant labour squatting on the road and they being sprayed with the disinfectant. The video was doing the rounds, with many users referring to it as a chemical bath.

    The nodal officer in-charge of COVID-19, Ashok Gautam confirmed that the migrants were sprayed with chlorine mixed water. He however said that the step was necessary to contain the possible spread of the virus. We tried keeping them safe and asked them to shut their eyes, he also said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 30th, 2020

      District Magistrate, Nitish Kumar said that they have looked into the video. The authorities were asked to sanitise the buses, but they went overboard. We have ordered action against the concerned people, he also said.

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:46 [IST]
