    Migrants in Delhi are 'corona-carriers': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

    Haryana, Apr 27: BJP leader and Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij on Monday said that many of the migrants who work and stay in Delhi are "corona-carriers".

    Vij appealed to the Chief Minister of Delhi not to issue passes to the migrants to travel to Haryana.

    Representational Image

    "Many who work in Delhi&stay in Haryana, are 'Corona-carriers'. I appeal to Delhi CM that stay arrangements of ppl who work in Delhi should be made in Delhi itself. They shouldn't be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID19 cases here", said Haryana Min Anil Vij.

    Evacuation of migrants: SC refuses to pass order, leaves decision to Centre

    "Haryana's Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Sunday apprised her Delhi counterpart about the situation, saying this kind of movement has to be stopped and Delhi government should not issues passes to these employees for movement," said Vij.

    Coronavirus cases in Haryana rose to 296 on Sunday after nine people tested positive, according to a state health department bulletin.

    X