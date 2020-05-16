  • search
    Migrants detained by cops after interaction with Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: The Congress on Saturday claimed that some migrant labourers were detained soon after their interaction with former party president Rahul Gandhi.

    Gandhi, in a white kurta and black trousers, can be seen wearing a face mask and sitting on the pavement, talking to at least three men, while others, including women and young children.

    Rahul Gandhi meets migrants in Delhi
    Rahul Gandhi meets migrants in Delhi

    The Congress leader interacted with migrant labourers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover to return to their home states. Party volunteers later arranged vehicles to take them to their homes.

    "Rahul Gandhi came and met us half an hour back. He booked the vehicle for us and said he will drop us to our homes. He gave us food, water and mask," Devendra, a migrant labourer, was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Lift the lockdown: Key highlights of Rahul Gandhi's conference

    "We got to know that they were being detained. Rahul Gandhi came and met them. We talked to Police after which they agreed that they will allow 2 people to go together. Our volunteers are now taking them to their homes. We are sending 2 people together," claimed Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress.

    Amid nationwide lockdown, hundreds of migrants, for days together now, have been walking or hitchhiking their way to homes.

    Earlier in the day, the Congress leader spoke to regional media via a Zoom video call and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider his Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package for the economy, asking, instead, that money be put directly into the hands of the poor.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 19:26 [IST]
