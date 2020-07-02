Migrant workers clash with police in Rajkot: Labourers move HC for bail

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, July 02: In May, several migrant workers had clashed with the police and were arrested under charges of attempt to murder and dacoity in Rajkot. Now, the accused migrant workers moved the Gujarat High Court seeking regular bail.

Hearing the bail applications of 15 accused migrant workers, represented by advocates Anand Yagnik and Pratik Rupala, the court of Justice Gita Gopi issued a notice to the state government and expected to be responded to by July 7.

According to reports, the migrants, while they wanted to go back to their respective states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states, had registered for the same. "The local revenue and police authority were absolutely indifferent and lethargic towards arranging buses to go from Shapar to Rajkot railway station on the day when Shramik Express trains were leaving for their respective states," the migrants said in their application.

It is reportedly said that the migrant workers who decided to walk back to their hometowns were arrested under CrPC section 144 and was also charged under the Disaster Management Act.

On May 17, the migrant workers and the police indulged in a heated arguments where the workers then protested at the Rajkot Gondal highway.